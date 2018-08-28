Police dog praised for tracking wanted man

Police dog Nero helped police track a suspect who failed to stop on drug charges.

A special four legged helper became the hero of a police chase after tracking a wanted suspect.

The man was arrested after he failed to stop for Norwich police in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: NS Police Dogs The man was arrested after he failed to stop for Norwich police in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: NS Police Dogs

The chase happened around 12.25 am Friday morning on Sweet Briar Road, Norwich, after a driver ignored police attempts to pull him over.

The man decamped the car and fled into nearby wasteland and across neighbouring woodland.

But his efforts to escape were no match for Nero the police dog, who tracked the suspect to a garage in Rotary Court, Hellesdon, where he was attempting to hide.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and where he remains in custody awaiting test results.