Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police dog finds fleeing drink driver beneath industrial skip

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:40 AM August 7, 2022
xxx_pdhera_norfolkpolicedogs_aug22

PD Hera discovered a drink driver who ran from police underneath a skip near Postwick - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Police Dogs

A police dog discovered a fleeing drink driver underneath a skip.

Police were called to Postwick in the early hours of Saturday, August 6 following a report of a drink driver.

When officers spoke to the man, he became abusive and threatened officers before running away.

Officers searched for the suspect and police dog Hera, a general purpose police dog, was called.

PD Hera searched a property development site, quickly finding the suspect in the gap beneath an industrial skip.

The man was then arrested.

A spokesperson from Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs said: "Police dogs are such a valuable asset as their searching capabilities far exceed what individual officers can do.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers
  2. 2 Stickers 'inciting hatred' plastered across city
  3. 3 Four-day street food, film and music event coming to Norwich park
  1. 4 First look as work under way at new Royal Arcade food hall
  2. 5 Off the scales! Huge goldfish invade city pond
  3. 6 Norfolk beauty salon wins three awards on 10th anniversary
  4. 7 7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most
  5. 8 Troublesome 40ft trees have 'wrecked' frustrated woman's garden
  6. 9 Teenager jailed for 10 years after blinding man in ammonia attack
  7. 10 Owner of killer dogs hit with notice after police investigation

"This was a great teamwork effort with Sprowston Police colleagues and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

"Drink driving is one of the five main contributory factors affecting those killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"This is not something we can tolerate and will always respond to such reports."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A new speed camera has been installed on Aylsham Road

Norwich Live News

New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A police sign in Rosary Road, Norwich

Norfolk Police | Special Report

Calls for crackdown on kerb crawlers and drug taking in red light district

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Festive Sandwiches Norwich

Food and Drink

5 places to find lunch for £5 and under in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
This three-bed family home in Old Costessey is currently up for auction

Much-loved family home with built-in salon up for auction for £400k

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon