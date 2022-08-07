Police dog finds fleeing drink driver beneath industrial skip

PD Hera discovered a drink driver who ran from police underneath a skip near Postwick - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Police Dogs

A police dog discovered a fleeing drink driver underneath a skip.

Police were called to Postwick in the early hours of Saturday, August 6 following a report of a drink driver.

When officers spoke to the man, he became abusive and threatened officers before running away.

Officers searched for the suspect and police dog Hera, a general purpose police dog, was called.

PD Hera searched a property development site, quickly finding the suspect in the gap beneath an industrial skip.

The man was then arrested.

A spokesperson from Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs said: "Police dogs are such a valuable asset as their searching capabilities far exceed what individual officers can do.

"This was a great teamwork effort with Sprowston Police colleagues and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

"Drink driving is one of the five main contributory factors affecting those killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"This is not something we can tolerate and will always respond to such reports."