Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A cannabis crop has been discovered in the attic of a Norwich home occupied by a young family.

Police carried out simultaneous drug raids on two properties in the Mile Cross area of the city on Friday morning.

As officers entered one of the homes on Aylsham Road, a mother was inside wrapping Christmas presents with her children.

An initial search of the property uncovered a small amount of cannabis stored within a tub in a utility room.

But officers later discovered several large cannabis plants being grown in the loft.

The mother said while she knew her partner smoked, she had “no idea” about the plants in the attic.

She said: “I was wrapping my family’s Christmas presents when they [police] came through the door. I just thought ‘what the hell is going on’.

“I know that he [my partner] is smoking, but I don’t like to know anything about it and I just want it kept away from my kids.”

Police have since arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the discovery.

A simultaneous raid carried out at a house on Boundary Road on Friday resulted in the arrest of two other men.

Earlier in the morning, officers also seized about five ounces of cannabis, a knife, hundreds of pounds in cash, multiple mobile phones and ecstasy after arresting a 17-year-old on Bowers Avenue.

Sgt Mark Shepherd stressed the importance of the public contacting police to report any drug problems in their area.

He said: “If the public keeps speaking to us and giving us information, that allows us to be more proactive in dealing with these issues.

“It puts the fear back into the criminals and it should make them think ‘is it my door today?’

“We are carrying out so many warrants, we will close in on them at some point.”

A total of eight cannabis plants, along with dealer bags and scales were found at the Aylsham Road property.

On Thursday police raided three properties in Orchard Street, Dolphin Grove and Barnards Yards. They seized a BB gun and a suspected stolen bike.

People with information about drug dealing in their area should call Norfolk police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.