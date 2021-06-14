‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes

Published: 2:24 PM June 14, 2021

Police are delivering 3,942 property marking kits throughout June in areas of Norwich seen as being burglary hot spots.

Thousands of households in Norwich are being visited by police as part of a burglary crackdown.

Officers will be delivering 3,942 crime fighting kits and giving home security advice in burglary and theft hotspots in the NR2 and NR3 postcode areas of north and central Norwich throughout June.

The Safer Streets scheme, whose launch was delayed by Covid restrictions, is being funded by a government grant of more than £350,000, secured by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

PC James Swinbone and PC Beth Anness delivering the first of the Safer Streets kits to homes on Earlham Road.

In 2019, when the funding was secured, north central areas of Norwich were hardest hit by burglaries – with 84 taking place, and 329 theft, shoplifting, robbery and vehicle crimes. This was four times higher than the average for Norfolk.

The scheme got underway on Monday with officers PC James Swinbone and PC Beth Anness delivering the first kits to homes on Earlham Road.

PC James Swinbone and PC Beth Anness delivering the first of the Safer Streets kits to homes on Earlham Road.

The kits include property marking equipment which uniquely links items to their owners, increasing the chances of stolen items being returned, as well as stickers and posters to alert people of the scheme and deter criminals.

Chief superintendent Dave Buckley said: “We are targeting homes going back on crime data up to 2019 for those that were perceived to be, and sometimes were in fact, more at risk of burglary, theft or even street robbery.

Norfolk Police chief superintendent Dave Buckley.

“This is about reducing crime and preventing it from happening in the first place. But if we do get it this makes it much more likely that we can prosecute people because we can link them to the crime and we can reunite people with their property, often valuable items that they cannot be replaced.”

As well as delivering the packs, officers will be helping residents on how to use them, giving crime prevention advice and encouraging people to sign up to the local Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

PC James Swinbone and PC Beth Anness delivering the first of the Safer Streets kits to homes on Earlham Road.

The project follows schemes to improve security to 121 properties owned by Norwich City Council and the Norwich Housing Society and the installation of ‘alley gates’ between private properties that saw crime rates per 1,000 households decrease by 23pc between 2017 and 2019.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "Finding and returning stolen property is so important in supporting victims of crime, and these marking kits will really help the police to do this.”

Officers will be visiting 4,000 homes in the NR2 and NR3 postcodes in Norwich.




