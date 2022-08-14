Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Enquiries ongoing into Norwich stab attack which happened 18 months ago

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:00 PM August 14, 2022
A police car at the scene of a stabbing in Hobart Lane, Norwich

Police at the scene following stabbing in Hobart Lane area of Norwich in 2021 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Norwich which happened more than 18 months ago.

Officers had been called to an address in Goldwell Road at about 2.45pm on January 21 last year to reports a man was at the location with stab wounds to his arms and legs.

It was discovered the man had been stabbed at about 2.20pm in the Hobart Lane area.

Police car at the scene of a stabbing in Hobart Lane, Norwich

Police at the scene following stabbing in Hobart Lane area of Norwich in 2021 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Six people were arrested in connection with the stabbing.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries were "ongoing".

As previously reported, two men and two women were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Two juveniles from the London area were also been released on police bail, with conditions not to enter Norfolk.

