Enquiries ongoing into Norwich stab attack which happened 18 months ago
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Norwich which happened more than 18 months ago.
Officers had been called to an address in Goldwell Road at about 2.45pm on January 21 last year to reports a man was at the location with stab wounds to his arms and legs.
It was discovered the man had been stabbed at about 2.20pm in the Hobart Lane area.
The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Six people were arrested in connection with the stabbing.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries were "ongoing".
As previously reported, two men and two women were released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Two juveniles from the London area were also been released on police bail, with conditions not to enter Norfolk.