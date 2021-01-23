Published: 9:51 AM January 23, 2021

A police car at the scene of a stabbing in Hobart Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Four people arrested after a man was stabbed in Norwich have been released under investigation, while two more have been told not to enter Norfolk.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Hobart Lane, in the Lakenham area on Thursday, January 21.

Two men and two women have been released under investigation while enquiries continue. Two juveniles from the London area have also been released on police bail, with conditions not to enter Norfolk.

The investigation follows an incident that occurred when officers were called to an address in Goldwell Road at approximately 2.45pm, to reports a man was at the location with stab wounds to his arms and legs.

It was established that the man had been stabbed at approximately 2.20pm in Hobart Lane.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting incident number 253 of Thursday, January 21, 2021. Alternatively call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.