Police end investigation into yobs who threw brick at family's car

Officers are no longer searching for thugs who threw a brick a family's car window earlier this month.

It comes after a mum-of-three was left shaken after she spotted a group of yobs appear out of some bushes near her home and throw a brick at her moving car window.

Unfortunately any leads to those involved have run dry.

Officers have now closed the case which occurred near the entrance of the Norwich Model Boat Club in South Park Avenue.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 1.33pm on Thursday October 6, 2022, following reports of attempted criminal damage.

"The incident occurred in South Park Avenue where a brick was thrown towards a car by a group of four boys in their early teens.

"No damage was caused.

"They were all dressed in dark clothing and one boy was wearing a blue body warmer.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 36/77779/22.

"All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed.

"Of course, we would always review any new information provided to us."

The victim, Charlie Vines, 35, said: "Everything seemed to happen in slow motion.

"They threw the brick directly towards my face.

"It was by pure luck that because we were driving the brick hit the rear window instead of mine.

"Luckily my girls weren't in the back.

"I've lived here for a while now and something like this has never happened.

"It's definitely not something you expect to happen here.

"But they knew I was sitting in the passenger seat they still decided to throw it - not thinking of the consequences of what could've happened."

A similar trend of window smashing is being seen in the city centre with businesses being targeted by vandals.

Among those affected have been Abbotts in Exchange Street, The Book Hive in London Street, and Chadds in Bedford Street.