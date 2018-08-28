Police chase drug dealer down country lane
PUBLISHED: 09:23 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 30 January 2019
Police chased a suspected drug dealer down a country lane after they attempted to flee.
Officers chased a man down Marriotts Way, Norwich, at about 4pm yesterday, January 29, arresting him for the supply of class A drugs.
A woman was also arrested for possession of class A drugs and assaulting an emergency worker.
Another man was arrested for theft.
Norwich Police tweeted: “A male ran from police on Marriotts Way, Norwich and was arrested for the supply of class A drugs, a female for possession of class A drugs, assault an Emergency worker and a male for theft. Great teamwork.”
