Do you recognise them? Police hope to track down two men after Norwich stabbings

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Police investigating a double stabbing in Norwich have released images of two men they would like to speak to.

Officers were called to Riverside Road just after 3.20pm on Wednesday, November 14 after reports that a number of men were involved in a fight at the train station.

Two men suffered knife wounds and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from the Norwich area were arrested in connection with the incident, which is believed to have started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside, but were later released under investigation.

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the men or anyone with information should contact detective sergeant Mike Cox at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

