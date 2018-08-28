Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Do you recognise them? Police hope to track down two men after Norwich stabbings

PUBLISHED: 15:30 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:58 30 November 2018

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police investigating a double stabbing in Norwich have released images of two men they would like to speak to.

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk policeThe men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Officers were called to Riverside Road just after 3.20pm on Wednesday, November 14 after reports that a number of men were involved in a fight at the train station.

Two men suffered knife wounds and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk policeThe men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

MORE: Police release teenage girl in connection with Norwich double stabbing

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk policeThe men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from the Norwich area were arrested in connection with the incident, which is believed to have started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside, but were later released under investigation.

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the men or anyone with information should contact detective sergeant Mike Cox at Norwich CID on 101.

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz AliThe incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

MORE: Cyclist heard “arguing and shouting” near Norwich bowling alley before two men were stabbed

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Video Traders warn Anglia Square will be ‘boarded-up shell’ if £271m revamp is rejected

James Wade, deputy chair of the Magdalen Street Area and Anglia Square Traders Association. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Do you recognise them? Police hope to track down two men after Norwich stabbings

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

First look around £10m hospice for children near Norwich

The new hospice for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) near Norwich. Photo taken in November 2018. Photo: Mike Page

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide