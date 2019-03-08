Police CCTV appeal after stolen bank card used in shop

Police want to speak to this man about the use of a stolen bank card. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Police have issued a CCTV image after a stolen bank card was used in a Norwich shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stolen card was used at Hannants Convenience Store in Magdalen Street on Sunday, March 31.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk police have issued the CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone who has other information, should contact Operation Solve via 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/22062/19.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.