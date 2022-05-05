Dozens of city drivers caught using mobile phones in space of two hours

24 drivers were caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing

Dozens of drivers were caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel in the space of two hours in the city.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were conducting road safety checks in Norwich as part of a new campaign following recent law changes around the use of mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Following a morning patrolling the roads today (May 5), the NSRAPT team expressed “disappointment” after catching 24 drivers using a mobile phone in just two hours.

A spokesman tweeted: "I'm disappointed to tweet within two hours this morning in Norwich we have reported 24 drivers using their phones. Two drivers not wearing their seatbelts."

I'm disappointed to tweet within 2hrs this morning in #Norwich we have reported ;



🔹24 drivers using their phones

🔹2 drivers not wearing their seatbelt#Fatal4 #185 https://t.co/iNSmG9xaKZ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 5, 2022

The drivers were so distracted by their mobile devices that some even failed to spot for police officers standing by the road.

In another tweet, the NSRAPT added: "Two of the drivers reported this morning drove past an officer as seen below.

"It really shows how distracted you are while using a phone if you fail to see this officer standing three metres from the road. What else will you not see?".

2 of the drivers reported this morning drove past an officer as seen below.



Really shows how distracted you are while using a phone if you fail to see this officer stood 3m from the road. What else will you not see!?#Fatal4 #185 pic.twitter.com/WIVB6wO8EK — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 5, 2022

