Drivers caught speeding at more than 100mph on Norwich’s NDR

Police stopped a driver who was doing 105mph on the NDR. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Two more drivers have been caught speeding at more than 100mph on Norwich’s Northern Distributor Road.

A driver who was speeding at 102mph on Norwich's NDR was caught by police. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. A driver who was speeding at 102mph on Norwich's NDR was caught by police. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Norfolk police have recently been targeting drivers on the £205m road, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road.

And Monday saw them catch two more drivers who were going considerably faster than the 70mph limit for cars which is in place on the majority of the A1270 road.

Police tweeted that a driver had been reported for travelling at 102mph and failed to see officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team in a marked police car.

They said another driver had been reported for excess speed, after they were clocked driving at 105mph.

Last month, police caught a motorist who was doing 130mph on the road, which is also known as the Broadland Northway.

That car was one of 21 to be caught breaking the speed limit by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team who were carrying out speed checks on the road on the afternoon of Sunday, May 31.

The driver caught speeding at 130mph was one of 11 who were spotted travelling at 100mph or more.

In total, 21 drivers were reported for excess speed during that speeding crackdown.

Norfolk police urged drivers to slow down, saying that speeding is not worth the risk and can cost people their lives.

Figures reported earlier this year showed emergency services were called to 54 crashes on the 12.5mile, dual carriageway NDR between November 2017, when it partially opened, and November 2019.

The highest number of accidents - 29 - happened in 2018, the same year it fully opened to traffic. There were 23 accidents last year.

The vast majority of crashes happened on roundabouts, with a quarter at Wroxham Road roundabout, near Rackheath.

The design of the road, particularly the roundabouts, has come in for criticism.

Norfolk County Council has made some changes, including extra signs.

But the council has previously said that drivers going too fast, rather than the design of the roundabouts, were the reason for a number of crashes.