‘Remain vigilant’ warns police inspector after burglary
PUBLISHED: 09:29 27 October 2018
Google Maps
Police have warned village residents to remain vigilant after a burglary yesterday morning.
The incident took place in the village of Carlton Rode, between Attleborough and Long Stratton on Friday.
South Norfolk police inspector Jason Selvarajah said in a tweet on Friday evening: “Burglary during the early hours of this morning at #CarletonRode sheds/outbuildings targeted.
“Please remain vigilant, safeguard your belongings by ensuring they are secured and report suspicious activity.”