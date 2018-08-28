‘Remain vigilant’ warns police inspector after burglary

A police inspector has warned residents of Carlton Rode to remain vigilant after a burglary. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

Police have warned village residents to remain vigilant after a burglary yesterday morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burglary during the early hours of this morning at #CarletonRode sheds/ outbuildings targeted. Please remain vigilant, safeguard your belongings by ensuring they are secured and report suspicious activity @SouthNorfPolice pic.twitter.com/7Cm80kGdjC — Jason Selvarajah (@InspSelvarajah) October 26, 2018

The incident took place in the village of Carlton Rode, between Attleborough and Long Stratton on Friday.

South Norfolk police inspector Jason Selvarajah said in a tweet on Friday evening: “Burglary during the early hours of this morning at #CarletonRode sheds/outbuildings targeted.

“Please remain vigilant, safeguard your belongings by ensuring they are secured and report suspicious activity.”