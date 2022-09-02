Police called to city centre theft

Police vehicles were spotted in London Street, Norwich responding to the incident - Credit: David Cross

A woman has been detained following a theft from a city centre business premises.

Police were called just after 3pm yesterday following reports of a theft in London Street in Norwich.

Witnesses reported seeing two police cars - thought to be armed response vehicles - outside the HSBC bank in the city centre thoroughfare.

The force was there for about half an hour before vacating the scene.

It is not known what goods were taken and of what value, as well as which business premises they were taken from in London Street.

The woman, described as being in her late teens, received a caution and the goods were returned.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a business premises in London Street, Norwich at 3.12pm on Wednesday, August 31 following reports of theft.

"A woman in her late teens was detained and received a caution as a result of the incident. The goods were returned."