Cordon in place after stabbing near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:47 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 21 February 2020

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Archant

A police cordon is in place after a stabbing in Norwich.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment after they received a single stab wound following the incident off Cavell Road, in Lakenham on Thursday night.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said: "We were called to an incident yesterday (February 20) shortly before 9pm in Lakenham.

"We sent an ambulance officer and one ambulance crew.

"One patient was treated for a single stab wound and transported to hospital for further treatment."

An area off Cavell Road remained cordoned off on Friday morning.

A police car also remains at the scene.

More to follow.

