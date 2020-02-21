Cordon in place after stabbing near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh Archant

A police cordon is in place after a stabbing in Norwich.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment after they received a single stab wound following the incident off Cavell Road, in Lakenham on Thursday night.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said: "We were called to an incident yesterday (February 20) shortly before 9pm in Lakenham.

"We sent an ambulance officer and one ambulance crew.

"One patient was treated for a single stab wound and transported to hospital for further treatment."

An area off Cavell Road remained cordoned off on Friday morning.

A police car also remains at the scene.

More to follow.