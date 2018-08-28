Police called to city-centre after reports of fight outside Tesco Metro

Police were called to Guildhall following reports of a fight at around 1.40pm. Picture: Staff Archant

Police are carrying out enquiries following reports of fight near a city centre supermarket.

Officers were called to Guildhall at around 1.40pm after receiving reports of people fighting outside Tesco Metro.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are responding to reports of a fight and enquiries are ongoing.”