Police called to fight among large group near Anglia Square

Published: 7:59 AM August 7, 2021

Police were called to reports of a fight in Magdalen Street. - Credit: Epic Studios

Police were called to reports of a large group of people involved in a fight close to Anglia Square.

Buses which use Magdalen Street were disrupted during the fracas, which happened close to the Epic Studios at about 10.30pm on Friday (August 6).

Norfolk police said they had received reports of an assault and had gone to the scene.

They said police officers had taken details, but no arrests were made.