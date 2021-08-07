News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police called to fight among large group near Anglia Square

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:59 AM August 7, 2021   
Epic Studios on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Epic Studios

Police were called to reports of a fight in Magdalen Street. - Credit: Epic Studios

Police were called to reports of a large group of people involved in a fight close to Anglia Square.

Buses which use Magdalen Street were disrupted during the fracas, which happened close to the Epic Studios at about 10.30pm on Friday (August 6).

Norfolk police said they had received reports of an assault and had gone to the scene.

They said police officers had taken details, but no arrests were made.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hand car wash in Dereham Road in Norwich

Norwich City Council

Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Norfolk Live

Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich. 

Norfolk Live

Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bird's Eye View of Norwich and Colney Village

New virus named after Norfolk village

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon