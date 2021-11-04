News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
£300 of alcohol and cigarettes stolen from Hellesdon shop

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:43 PM November 4, 2021
The convenience shop on Meadows Way, Hellesdon near Norwich Airport where £300 of alcohol and cigarettes was stolen from.

The convenience shop on Meadows Way, Hellesdon, where £300 worth of alcohol and cigarettes was stolen from. - Credit: Google

Norfolk police were called to a convenience shop in Hellesdon after reports of a burglary.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, November 3.

An unknown number of people forced entry into the premise and stole approximately £300 worth of alcohol and cigarettes from the store.

Police have stated that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

