Ten-person brawl as weekend violence stretches city police

Published: 8:26 PM June 3, 2021

Police were called to a large fight involving 10 people on Hall Road. - Credit: Archant

Ten people got into a brawl in Norwich and a man was glassed in Great Yarmouth as Bank Holiday violence stretched police resources.

The warm, sunny weather and the recent reopening of pubs saw the return of some of the disorder featuring on weekends before the Covid lockdowns, police said.

Sixteen arrests were made during public order patrols across the county on Friday and Saturday night; four in Norwich on Friday and three on Saturday, two in King’s Lynn on Saturday and seven in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.

Police received 14 emergency 999 calls about alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and disorder between 9pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

Police were called to various incidents in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

In Riverside, Norwich, at about 10.26pm, police were called after a man assaulted security staff.

You may also want to watch:

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and questioned before being released on bail until June 17 while enquiries continue.

Shortly after 11.40pm police attended a fight on Spixworth Road resulting in a 23-year-old suffering cuts to the back of his head and elbow. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

At 11.45pm, officers were called to Crown Road, Norwich, following reports of suspected drink-driver.

Police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver who provided a positive breath test.

A 34-year-old man was later charged with drink-driving and will appear in court in due course.

A man and woman were assaulted during a fight involving 10 people on Hall Road, Norwich.

Paramedics attended and enquiries are ongoing.

Police responded over the bank holiday weekend to a man being glassed on Marine Parade. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

In Great Yarmouth shortly after midnight, officers attended a large fight in Broad Row where four people, aged 35, 36, 39 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

All were questioned in custody and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A man suffered a serious head injury after being glassed at premises on Marine Parade.

Police attended just before 1.20am and a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail until June 23 while enquiries continue.

Two people were injured during a fight in Wootton Road, Gaywood.

Officers attended after 11.45pm and investigations are ongoing.

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said: “The overwhelming majority of people have embraced the easing of lockdown rules and enjoyed their new freedoms sensibly.

“With the restrictions having been eased on Monday, May 17, the last two weekends have seen a real return of night life to our city and towns.

"This is of course welcome news and great that people can once again socialise indoors, subject to the rule of six.

“However, we dealt with a number of incidents over the weekend, largely fuelled by alcohol.

"Our plea to people heading out is to enjoy yourself, have a drink but don’t overdo it.

"I’m sure most of the people who ended up in a police cell hadn’t intended to end their night that way but we’ve all seen before that too much alcohol can have unintended consequences.

“We’ve also seen a rise in the number of officers being assaulted, with the number of incidents recorded increasing over consecutive weekends since lockdown rules were eased.

"22 incidents were recorded this weekend, compared to 15 the previous weekend and three incidents between 14 and 16 May.

“While not all are related to the night time economy, and the majority thankfully don’t involve serious injury, this is a trend we don’t want to see.

"Officers policing the night life shouldn’t have to face violence while they’re out protecting others.”



