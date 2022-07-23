Road rage row sees police swoop on city suburb
Published: 3:00 PM July 23, 2022
Updated: 3:31 PM July 23, 2022
Credit: Google
A two-vehicle crunch on the edge of the city led to a road rage row with police called to the scene.
The crash happened in Longwater Lane in Costessey at about 2pm on July 22.
No one was injured in the collision but the vehicles involved were both damaged.
An argument ensued after the crunch between people in both the vehicles.
As a result the police were called to the scene.
No arrests have been made following the road rage row.
A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to Longwater Lane following a crash which led to a road rage incident between people in both the vehicles.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing."