Police swoop on Norwich address
- Credit: Ben Hardy
Multiple police units are currently attending an incident in the city this evening (Wednesday, October 27).
Police are at an address on Hemming Way in Norwich and have blocked off Marriott's Way, near Wensum Park.
People in the area have been urged to turn back towards the city.
At least one ambulance is also thought to be in attendance.
A police spokesperson said: "We attended following reports of people injured near the address.
You may also want to watch:
"We believe a stabbing has occurred. There are three people in hospital and three people are currently detained."
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat
- 2 Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen
- 3 Four more roads in Norwich to close for resurfacing work
- 4 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 5 Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP
- 6 Community in shock as murder investigation launched
- 7 Calls for lines to be repainted at 'free-for-all' city roundabout
- 8 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
- 9 Suburb's shock after mugging attempt leaves teen laying on path
- 10 Veterans plan alternative Remembrance Service after council's is cancelled