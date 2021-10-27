Police swoop on Norwich address

Published: 6:35 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 7:02 PM October 27, 2021

Armed police are attending the incident on Hemming Way, Norwich. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Multiple police units are currently attending an incident in the city this evening (Wednesday, October 27).

Police are at an address on Hemming Way in Norwich and have blocked off Marriott's Way, near Wensum Park.

People in the area have been urged to turn back towards the city.

At least one ambulance is also thought to be in attendance.

A police spokesperson said: "We attended following reports of people injured near the address.

"We believe a stabbing has occurred. There are three people in hospital and three people are currently detained."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

