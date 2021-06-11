News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police seal off building site in Norwich

David Hannant and Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:31 AM June 11, 2021    Updated: 11:02 AM June 11, 2021
A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

A Norwich building site has been sealed off by police with several officers on scene.

The cordon is in place outside the St James' Quay development in Barrack Street.

Pedestrians are being asked to walk on the other side of the road, while there is currently no impact on traffic in the area.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed there had been an incident, but no other details have been released so far.

An officer at the scene said it related to an ongoing police investigation but could not provide further details.

More to follow.

