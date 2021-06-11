Police seal off building site in Norwich

Published: 10:31 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM June 11, 2021

A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich. - Credit: David Hannant

A Norwich building site has been sealed off by police with several officers on scene.

The cordon is in place outside the St James' Quay development in Barrack Street.

Pedestrians are being asked to walk on the other side of the road, while there is currently no impact on traffic in the area.

A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich. - Credit: David Hannant

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed there had been an incident, but no other details have been released so far.

An officer at the scene said it related to an ongoing police investigation but could not provide further details.

More to follow.