Emergency services called to Norwich bridge following hoax call

PUBLISHED: 11:06 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 18 March 2019

Emergency services were called to Bishop Bridge in Norwich following a hoax call. Picture William Callahan.

William Callahan

Emergency services were called to a city centre bridge in the early hours of Monday morning following a hoax call.

Police were called to Bishop Bridge at 12.33am after a caller claimed they had seen someone jump off the bridge and into the river.

Three fire crews were also called to the bridge as well as crews from the East of England Ambulance Service.

The area was searched but no-one was found and spokesperson for the police said officers believe it was a malicious call.

