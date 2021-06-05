Three arrested for intent to supply Class A drugs
Published: 9:39 AM June 5, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Three people have been arrested for suspected drug dealing after police swooped on a city suburb.
Police officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Lakenham, near Norwich Riverside, on Friday, June 4.
In a tweet, Norwich Police confirmed three people were found and arrested for possession with intent to supply after being found with numerous wraps of suspected Class A drugs.
Investigations are currently ongoing.