Three arrested for intent to supply Class A drugs

Published: 9:39 AM June 5, 2021

Three people have been arrested for suspected drug dealing after police swooped on a city suburb.

Police officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Lakenham, near Norwich Riverside, on Friday, June 4.

In a tweet, Norwich Police confirmed three people were found and arrested for possession with intent to supply after being found with numerous wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

