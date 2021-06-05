News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Three arrested for intent to supply Class A drugs

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:39 AM June 5, 2021   
police

Police were left stretched and busy over the bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Archant

Three people have been arrested for suspected drug dealing after police swooped on a city suburb.

Police officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Lakenham, near Norwich Riverside, on Friday, June 4.

In a tweet, Norwich Police confirmed three people were found and arrested for possession with intent to supply after being found with numerous wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Customers enjoy pizzas from the Botanical Garden Bar.

‘No show’ diners sees Norwich bar introduce booking deposits

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
You can now travel from Norwich to Barbados with only short layovers 

New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Hamoud Hashim, 22, opens his new barbers, Brothers Barbershop, with free haircuts on the opening day

Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon