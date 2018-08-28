Police arrest wanted man in Norwich city centre

Police called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: David Cross Archant

Police have arrested a man in Norwich city centre.

Officers were called to Prince of Wales Road at about 3pm on Tuesday in relation to a man who was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

A police spokeswoman said the man would be taken into police custody before being returned to prison.