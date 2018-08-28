Police arrest wanted man in Norwich city centre
PUBLISHED: 15:46 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 05 February 2019
Archant
Police have arrested a man in Norwich city centre.
Police called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: David Cross
Officers were called to Prince of Wales Road at about 3pm on Tuesday in relation to a man who was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
A police spokeswoman said the man would be taken into police custody before being returned to prison.
Comments have been disabled on this article.