Police arrest two men on suspicion of going equipped for theft

Two men have been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of going equipped for theft, drink driving and driving without insurance.

The men, both in their 20s were arrested by police officers on St Williams Way in the city on Sunday, April 7, at around 9.30pm.

After being arrested they were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

One of the men a 22-year-old was released without charge while the other a 23-year-old was charged with driving offences.