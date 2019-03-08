Two people arrested on suspicion of burglary after car stopped with motocross bike in boot
PUBLISHED: 21:52 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 03 April 2019
Sgt Chris Harris
Two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary when police officers stopped a car with a motocross bike in the boot.
It happened on Tuesday evening when officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a car on the A11, at the Thickthorn roundabout.
Sergeant Chris Harris, from the team, said it was a “proactive vehicle stop”.
He said: “Inquiries were done at the roadside and down to the inquires two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary.”
He added the inquiries were ongoing.