Two people arrested on suspicion of burglary after car stopped with motocross bike in boot

Police stopped a car at the A11 Thickthorn roundabout. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris Sgt Chris Harris

Two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary when police officers stopped a car with a motocross bike in the boot.

It happened on Tuesday evening when officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a car on the A11, at the Thickthorn roundabout.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from the team, said it was a “proactive vehicle stop”.

He said: “Inquiries were done at the roadside and down to the inquires two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

He added the inquiries were ongoing.