Two people arrested on suspicion of burglary after car stopped with motocross bike in boot

PUBLISHED: 21:52 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 03 April 2019

Police stopped a car at the A11 Thickthorn roundabout. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Police stopped a car at the A11 Thickthorn roundabout. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Sgt Chris Harris

Two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary when police officers stopped a car with a motocross bike in the boot.

It happened on Tuesday evening when officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a car on the A11, at the Thickthorn roundabout.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from the team, said it was a “proactive vehicle stop”.

He said: “Inquiries were done at the roadside and down to the inquires two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

He added the inquiries were ongoing.

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

