Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police arrest three people and seize knife in Norwich drugs warrant

PUBLISHED: 08:40 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 25 January 2019

A weapon seized by police during a drugs warrant in Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

A weapon seized by police during a drugs warrant in Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police in Norwich have arrested three people for supplying class A drugs and having an offensive weapon in public.

The arrests were made after officers executed a drugs warrant in the north of the city.

A quantity of cash, drugs, mobile phones and a car were also seized during the warrant.

Sharing news of the arrests Norwich Police tweeted: “Another drugs warrant executed yesterday by Norwich North SNT. Three arrested for concerned in the supply of class A drugs and for having an offensive weapon in public. 1 car, drugs, phones, and cash seized.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Ben Marshall reveals all about Norwich City loan exit

Ben Marshall has a chance to get back to regular games at Millwall on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mastodon review: A fabulous unrelenting metal masterclass

Mastodon. Photo: Jimmy Hubbard

Two men charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk

Two menhave been charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk . Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists