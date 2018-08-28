Search

Police arrest three people after executing a drugs warrant

PUBLISHED: 08:40 25 January 2019

A weapon seized by police during a drugs warrant in Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

A weapon seized by police during a drugs warrant in Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police in Norwich have arrested three people for supplying class A drugs and having an offensive weapon in public.

The arrests were made after officers executed a drugs warrant in the north of the city.

A quantity of cash, drugs, mobile phones and a car were also seized during the warrant.

Sharing news of the arrests Norwich Police tweeted: “Another drugs warrant executed yesterday by Norwich North SNT. Three arrested for concerned in the supply of class A drugs and for having an offensive weapon in public. 1 car, drugs, phones, and cash seized.”

