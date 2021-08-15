'Prolific offender' arrested after police find him sleeping in van

Published: 11:58 AM August 15, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM August 15, 2021

Police arrested a "prolific offender" after he was found sleeping in a van.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team received new information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted individual on Friday (August 13).

On Saturday, they swooped to arrest him after he was discovered sleeping in a van on Armes Street, in the Heigham Grove area of the city.

He was detained in relation to a serious assault and theft from a motor vehicle.

The man was also wanted on recall to prison.