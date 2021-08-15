News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

'Prolific offender' arrested after police find him sleeping in van

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:58 AM August 15, 2021    Updated: 12:40 PM August 15, 2021
Police on patrol

Police arrested a "prolific offender" who was found sleeping in a van in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Police arrested a "prolific offender" after he was found sleeping in a  van. 

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team received new information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted individual on Friday (August 13). 

On Saturday, they swooped to arrest him after he was discovered sleeping in a van on Armes Street, in the Heigham Grove area of the city.

He was detained in relation to a serious assault and theft from a motor vehicle. 

The man was also wanted on recall to prison. 

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Niall (left) and his son Gary are facing sleeping rough come August 20

Homelessness

Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Nanna Mexico in Norwich

Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Three police vehicles remain on the scene after officers were called to a "late night incident" on Prince of Wales Road

Norfolk Live

Three stabbed in city centre brawl involving 20 people

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Wendy Melling with her sons, Harvey, left, seven, and Aiden, five, in their bungalow at Canterbury P

Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon