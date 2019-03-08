Search

Police arrest five people after stopping a car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 23:22 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:22 16 September 2019

Police in Norwich have arrested five poeple on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police in Norwich have arrested five people on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs after stopping a car on Aylsham Road.

The four men and one woman, who were all travelling in the same car where arrested when their vehicle was stopped by police on Monday evening.

All five were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs while one person was also arrested for theft and the driver of the car tested positive for drugs.

Upon stopping the vehicle officers also found heroin, cannabis and a quantity of cash.

Following the stop Norwich Police tweeted: "#opmoonshotcity arrest 5 people (4 males,1 female) from 1 car; all for concerned in the supply. 1 additionally for theft. Cannabis and heroin found.

"The car was travelling on Aylsham Road with a driver who also provided a positive drug wipe."

