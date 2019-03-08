Police appeal for witnesses following Norwich burglary

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:21 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 18 April 2019

Police are appealing following burglary in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Norwich.

The incident happened sometime between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday April 16 in Meadowbrook Close, Lakenham when suspects entered a property after smashing a rear window.

A search of the home was then carried out and an iPad and small amount of cash was stolen.

Following the incident officers are keen to speak to anyone who have may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Mike Blowers at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

