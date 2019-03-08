Police appeal for witnesses following Norwich burglary

The incident happened sometime between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday April 16 in Meadowbrook Close, Lakenham when suspects entered a property after smashing a rear window.

A search of the home was then carried out and an iPad and small amount of cash was stolen.

Following the incident officers are keen to speak to anyone who have may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Mike Blowers at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.