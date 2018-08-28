Do you know this wanted man? Police appeal for help

Paul Sayer. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Police are urging people for help to track down a wanted man who has links to Norwich.

Paul Sayer, 47, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He has links with the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen Sayer or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.