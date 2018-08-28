Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Do you know this wanted man? Police appeal for help

PUBLISHED: 11:52 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 19 November 2018

Paul Sayer. Photo: Norfolk police

Paul Sayer. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are urging people for help to track down a wanted man who has links to Norwich.

Paul Sayer, 47, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He has links with the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen Sayer or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sheffield United fan fined £10,000 for attack on Norwich City supporters

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Disabled woman fights back after being punched by mugger

The victim speaking to The Boundary pub landlord Jonathon Childs. Photo: Luke Powell

Window smashed in Costessey burglary

There was a burglary on Dereham Road in Costessey. File photo of Dereham Road. Picture Google.

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide