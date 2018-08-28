Do these items belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police have issued photographs of potentially stolen property in an attempt to return them to their rightful owners.

The items, which include a watch, an iPad, a Ford car key and a pair of multi-tools were recovered by officers as part of their enquiries into recent burglaries in both the Brandon and Norwich areas.

Anyone who believes they own any of the items is being asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 37/69155/18.