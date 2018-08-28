Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Do these items belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward

PUBLISHED: 17:47 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:47 10 December 2018

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police have issued photographs of potentially stolen property in an attempt to return them to their rightful owners.

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDoes this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The items, which include a watch, an iPad, a Ford car key and a pair of multi-tools were recovered by officers as part of their enquiries into recent burglaries in both the Brandon and Norwich areas.

Anyone who believes they own any of the items is being asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 37/69155/18.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide