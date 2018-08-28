Search

Police issue appeal over missing Norfolk man

PUBLISHED: 17:53 20 January 2019

Nicholas Bush is missing. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Nicholas Bush is missing. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

NC

Concern is growing for the safety of a Norfolk man who has gone missing.

Nicholas Bush, 32, of Kenninghall Road, Bressingham, was last seen at his home address around 11pm on Saturday (January 19) night.

He is described as being white, of a medium build, around 5ft 6 inches tall, and with short dark brown hair.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mr Bush and are urging anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts, to get in touch with them.

Police have issued a picture of Mr Bush in a bid to help with the missing persons appeal.

Anyone with any information about Mr Bush or where he might be should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 118 of 20 January.

