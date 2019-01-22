Search

Police on hunt for man who committed ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

22 January, 2019 - 16:17
Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are on the hunt for a man who exposed himself to a woman in her 20s and committed a lewd act in front of her.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 19, when the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking from Heigham Street through Andersons Meadow in Norwich when she noticed a man walking in front of her.

He exposed himself to the victim before committing a “lewd act”.

The victim ran off, but police said she was left feeling shaken after the incident.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 in height, clean shaven and wearing a black bomber style jacket, a dark hooded top and light blue jeans.

• Any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident should contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/4551/19 of 19/01/19.

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Police on hunt for man who committed ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Decision made to shut 38 of Norfolk’s 53 children’s centres

Martha Smith-Cordiner, two, daughter of councillor Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, protesting against the closure of Children's Centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First look at new £4m mother and baby mental health unit in Norwich

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

House of Fraser boss and staff “shocked but so pleased” by closure u-turn

John Higginbottom, store manager at Norwich's House of Fraser. Picture: Archant
