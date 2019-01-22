Police on hunt for man who committed ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google Archant

Police are on the hunt for a man who exposed himself to a woman in her 20s and committed a lewd act in front of her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 19, when the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking from Heigham Street through Andersons Meadow in Norwich when she noticed a man walking in front of her.

He exposed himself to the victim before committing a “lewd act”.

The victim ran off, but police said she was left feeling shaken after the incident.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 in height, clean shaven and wearing a black bomber style jacket, a dark hooded top and light blue jeans.

• Any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident should contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/4551/19 of 19/01/19.