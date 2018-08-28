Police appeal for witnesses after a second elderly woman is mugged in city centre

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2018

A second mugging of an elderly woman in Norwich city centre in the space of a week has sparked an appeal for witnesses.

The second robbery is believed to have happened at around 4.40pm on Thursday, November 15, in Anglia Square when a man tried to steal an elderly woman’s handbag.

The woman, who police believe was helped by at least two men and another woman, chased the man, who dropped the handbag before running away from the scene.

The incident comes after another attack on an 88-year-old woman in an alleyway near Golden Dog Lane on Monday, November 12.

Now, police investigating the muggings are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Bob Walker-Hall, detective constable of Norwich CID, said: “I am really keen to trace the victim and the people who assisted her in the second incident as part of this investigation.

“These robberies must have been very frightening for the elderly women involved and I urge anyone with information concerning them to contact police.”

Business owners in Anglia Square said they are not surprised Good Samaritans had come to the aid of the elderly woman.

Hayley Youngs, who works in the Cafe on the Corner, in Anglia Square said: “If anything ever happens here, everybody rallies around - it’s like one big happy family.”

While Peter Thompson, owner of Peters Family Butchers, in Botolph Street on the edge of the Anglia Square shopping centre had nothing but praise for the Anglia Square security staff: “The security staff here are great, but they can’t be everywhere.”

Referring to how the woman had been helped by passers by Mr Thompson said; “I’d do the same thing.”

Eric Kirk, centre manager of Anglia Square said; “Our commiserations are with the person concerned but we are delighted there were some public spirited people about.

“Unfortunately until the police were enquiring about another incident, we didn’t even know [the second incident] had occurred.

“We have co-operated fully with the police and given them access to our CCTV footage” he said.

Witnesses to either incident should contact T/Det Con Walker-Hall on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.