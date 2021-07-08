Published: 4:33 PM July 8, 2021

A man hurled verbal abuse at a woman in Norwich before following her as she drove away.

It happened on Thursday, July 1 at about 2.20pm on Duke Street, as the victim, a woman in her 60s, was driving a Toyota Aygo in heavy traffic.

A man stepped out of a white van and approached the driver’s window, verbally abusing the victim before getting back into the van and following her.

The man is described as white, slim, tanned and in his 40s. He was wearing a cap, jeans and a long-sleeved top.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at the time.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Marius Sestokas at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/46962/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.