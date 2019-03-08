Police appeal for witnesses after stones are thrown at homes in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information after two homes in Norwich had windows broken by stones.

The properties in Wellington Green were targeted at around 5.50pm on Friday, March 14 when stones were thrown at the properties’ windows causing them to smash.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mat Ewing at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.