Police appeal for witnesses after Norwich daylight burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Norwich.

A property on Alicante Way was broken into on Monday, October, 22 between 3.15pm and 4.30pm, police have said.

A large quantity of cash was stolen from the property located near Henderson Recreation Ground.

Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated above.

Anybody with information should contact DC Sarah Payne at the Norwich Criminal Investigation Department on 101.

Alternatively, anybody with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.