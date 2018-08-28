Search

Police search for white van after daylight break-in

PUBLISHED: 13:31 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 29 October 2018

Police have appealed for witnesses following a burglary at a home in Hethserett. Picture: Archant

Police have appealed for witnesses after jewellery and electrical items were stolen from a home in Hethersett.

Burglars broke into the home on Canns Lane, Hethersett, between 11.10am and 12.40pm on Saturday, October 27.

Police want to trace the driver of a white, high sided Transit van which was seen in the area at the time of the crime.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or with information should contact DC Jill Bunting at Norwich Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

