Eight cars damaged in Taverham crime spree

PUBLISHED: 09:51 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 14 January 2019

Police are appealing for information are eight cars were damaged in Taverham over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were damaged in Taverham over the weekend.

The damage is believed to have been done overnight between Friday, January 11 and Saturday, January 12.

A total of eight cars were damaged in the spree; four cars in the The Drove were scratched, two cars in Broadgate, one car in Peakwell Close and in The Cains, a car and a fence were both damaged.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or may have any CCTV footage of the areas concerned.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Dye at Taverham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

