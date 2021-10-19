Norwich man wanted by police

Published: 5:16 PM October 19, 2021

Michael Toomey is wanted on recall to prison. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A Norwich man is wanted by police for breaching the terms of his licence.

Michael Toomey, aged 50, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison.

Toomey is described as white, approximately 5ft 5in tall, and of slim build.

He has dark hair and a receding hairline.

He frequents Norwich city centre, particularly Chapelfield Gardens, near John Lewis car park, and the grounds of Norwich Cathedral.

Police are asking that anyone who has seen Toomey or know of his whereabouts to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.

