Police appeal following attempted burglary in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:24 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 15 November 2018

Police said someone living at a property on Esdelle Street disturbed the intruder as they attempted to break in at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 14. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A person who attempted to break into a Norwich home ran off after being interrupted.

Police said someone living at a property on Esdelle Street disturbed the intruder as they attempted to break in at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 14.

Norfolk police is now appealing to speak with anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area.

Investigating officer, Det Con Cormac Harrison, said in order to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of burglary people should:

• Fit secure locks to all doors and fit a door chain or bar

• Use timer switches to turn on lights and radios when out of the house to give the impression the home is occupied

• Be alert to strangers loitering in residential streets.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Cormac Harrison on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/71787/18

