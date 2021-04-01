Police hunt driver who failed to stop after crash
- Credit: Dan Grimmer
A driver who had been involved in a crash with another car at a roundabout left the scene without stopping.
The driver of a white vehicle drove off despite being involved in a crash on the Thorpe End roundabout near the junction of Plumstead Road.
The vehicle, which police said was possibly a saloon, collided with a black Ford Fiesta at approximately 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 31.
The driver and two passengers in the Fiesta were not injured during the collision.
Officers investigating the incident are urging any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch.
People with information are asked to contact PC Georgia Symeou or Sgt Oliver Ketteridge on 101 quoting incident 413 of yesterday’s date (31 March 2021).
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
