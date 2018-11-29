Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

CCTV appeal after shop workers threatened by abusive man in Norwich

29 November, 2018 - 10:15
The person police would like to speak to after shop workers were threatened in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

The person police would like to speak to after shop workers were threatened in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are hoping to track down a man after shop employees were threatened by a customer.

It happened just after 11am on Tuesday, November 13 at the East of England Co-operative store on Dereham Road when staff were threatened by a customer who was verbally abusive.

Police have now released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who may recognise him or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Matt Taylor from Bethel Street Police Station quoting crime reference 36/71235/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Updated Teenage boy carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack arrested in Norwich

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city. Photo: Police

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide