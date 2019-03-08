Police issue CCTV image after gold coin is stolen from Norwich jewellers

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gold coin worth £1,500 was stolen from a Norwich jewellers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The theft took place on March 19 when suspects stole the gold coin from Jules, in the Royal Arcade.

Now, following the incident police have released a CCTV image of two men then would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/18769/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.