Police launch appeal after building equipment is stolen in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses after building equipment was stolen from a site in Norwich.

The machinery was taken from a building site in Eaton sometime between Friday August 16 and Tuesday August 27.

The missing items include a Honda'Wacker plate, two reciprocator saws, a Makita and Ryobi and a Makita circular saw and some scaffolding trestles.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference NC-27082019-77.