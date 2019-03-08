Search

Balaclava-clad raiders threaten homeowner and steal 65-inch TV before fleeing in taxi

PUBLISHED: 08:46 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 19 March 2019

Police have launched as appeal for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Kensington Place, Norwich. Picture Google.

Archant

Raiders wearing balaclacvas forced their way into a Norwich flat and threatened the occupant before stealing a 65-inch TV and then fleeing in a taxi.

The aggravated burglary took place in Kensington Place, near City Road on Thursday March 7 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Suspects wearing black balaclavas and gloves gained entry to a flat.

They threatened the occupant with a broken piece of wood and demanded money before stealing a black 65-inch Samsung Curve TV.

It is believed the suspects fled the scene by taxi.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, particularly the taxi firm/driver who collected the men from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Cormac Harrison from Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/16684/19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

