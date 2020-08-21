Woman assaulted by man following argument in Norwich

Cow tower, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The public are being urged to help after a woman was assaulted in Norwich.

Two women, aged in their 20s, were near Cow Tower when they became involved in a verbal argument with a man.

During the incident, one of the women was pushed over and her sunglasses were damaged.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident which happened at about 6.10pm on Thursday, August 6.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information about it, should contact PC Cecilia Stone at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/53709/20.